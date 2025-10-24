LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Start Time, TV Channel and Latest Betting Lines
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley with a Top-25 showdown against the No. 3 Texas A&M up next on the schedule.
No. 20 LSU will look to get back on track after falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8, but with a matchup against a top-five program in America, the stage is set for another challenge on Saturday night.
"Our guys are certainly in a position to do something great here in Tiger Stadium, that is beat the No. 3 team in the country," Kelly said this week.
"Our focus is squarely on doing that for four quarters, playing the type of football necessary to beat a top three team. Practice yesterday, loved our energy and enthusiasm. Really pleased with the mindset of our team and the opportunity that lies in front of them."
With game day less than 24 hours away, the latest betting lines have been revealed with the Bayou Bengals set to enter the matchup as underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +124
- Texas A&M: -146
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas A&M vs LSU Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-4-0 this year.
- As at least a 2.5-point favorite, Texas A&M has two wins ATS (2-4).
- This season, five of Texas A&M's seven games have go over the point total.
- LSU has three wins in seven contests against the spread this season.
- LSU has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- LSU has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.