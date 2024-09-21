LSU Football vs. UCLA Injury Report: Tigers WR Chris Hilton Active for Week 4
No. 16 LSU returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the Bayou Bengals preparing to lace up their cleats against a UCLA Bruins squad heading to town.
Saturday’s contest marks UCLA’s first visit to Tiger Stadium. The teams have met on one other occasion, that coming in the 2021 season-opener when the Bruins knocked off the Tigers, 38-27, in Pasadena.
Now, the premier programs will take on one another in a Week 4 battle at 2:45 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.
Here's the final injury report ahead of the showdown:
LSU vs. UCLA Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Final LSU Injury Report: Week 4 Edition
Chris Hilton: Active
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton has been sidelined since the middle of August after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp.
Hilton has been battling a bone bruise for the last few weeks with the starting wideout missing the first three games of the season.
Now, heading into Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins, Hilton will make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins.
“He’s been in the program three years so he adds experience, he knows the offense really well,” Kelly said. “It’s easy to talk about speed and he certainly has it, but what emerged late in the season was tracking the ball down the field. That’s an element we’re hopeful we start to see more of, although we did a much better job against South Carolina pushing the ball down the field.
"You can’t be out for a month and then show up and start tearing it up. It takes a while for him and I hope everyone’s expectations where he can’t come in and just pick up where he left off. It’s going to take a few weeks to get him back to where he was, but he’s going to help us. He’s going to be a main player in what we do before the season is over.”
The Bayou Bengals have relied on Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor and Aaron Anderson as the trio of pass catchers for the Tigers with Hilton sidelined, but with his return, he'll play a key role moving forward.
Jalen Lee: Out
LSU defensive lineman Jalen Lee will be out for Saturday's matchup against the Bruins with a shoulder injury, Kelly said on Thursday.
The Tigers are already without starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory for the year after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 2 against Nicholls.
Now, they'll be without another defensive tackle with Lee sidelined for this weekend's matchup after suffering a shoulder injury.
West Weeks: Out
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has been battling a lower leg injury for the last couple of weeks, and fast forward to Saturday's showdown against the UCLA Bruins, and he's once again found himself on the injury report.
Weeks has played a key role with the second-team linebackers, but will now be out for Saturday's matchup after walking out of the tunnel in a boot.
