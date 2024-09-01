LSU Football vs. USC: Tigers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Against Trojans
All eyes will be on two of college football’s most iconic brands on Sunday night in Las Vegas as No. 13 LSU and No. 23 USC face off at Allegiant Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, color analyst Jacob Hester and sideline reporter Gordy Rush will be on the call.
LSU released its depth chart ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Who are the starters on both sides of the ball?
The Depth Chart: LSU Edition
*Photos via Wilson Alexander of The Advocate*
*Note: LSU WR Chris Hilton is not expected to play on Sunday, per source. Expect Kyle Parker to start in his place.*
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backup: Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Caden Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties along with Liberty transfer CJ Daniels asserting himself as the third guy.
Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker are the second-team and have been impressive during the offseason.
Regardless of who runs with the first-team, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside.
Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Soph.) or Trey'Dez Green (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Pimpton, the flashy receiving tight end has taken strides in the right direction and looks to take on a bigger role this season, but five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will fly up this depth chart sooner rather than later.
In camp, he's lived up to the five-star hype. It'll be Green and Pimpton competing for backup duties. Expect to see several two tight end sets in 2024 with Joe Sloan utilizing creativity in his playbook.
Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.), Weston Davis (Fr.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.) and Gio Paez (Gr.)
Rotation: Dominick McKinley (Fr.), Shone Washington (R-Soph.), Jay'Viar Suggs (R-Jr.) and Ahmad Breaux (Fr.)
In Fall Camp, it was Guillory and Paez continuing to run with the first-team. Suggs was the consistent piece running with the second-team. They're easing McKinley in and it will be interesting to see his role in 2024.
The rotation here is tricky given the different players Bo Davis and Co. threw in the mix during Fall Camp. One thing is certain, Guillory, Paez and Suggs are the top three guys with others emerging down the stretch. Expect to see Davis roll out a number of guys early in the season to get a feel for his players in an in-game situation.
Defensive End
Starters: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), Da’Shawn Womack (Soph.)
LSU will execute a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker with both Swinson and Jones benefitting from a two defensive end look. Along with the pair of upperclassmen, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken strides in the right direction with those within the program impressed with what he provides. Another name to keep tabs on will be true freshman Gabriel Reliford.
Linebackers
Starters: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups: Whit Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backup: Javien Toviano (Soph.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Bakers scheme and shined during Fall Camp. Those within the program feel this will be his sweet spot and it's brought intrigue into the fall. Despite Burns looking the part, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. He has all the makings of pushing Burns and competing for key reps in 2024 as he continues being cross-trained as a safety and STAR.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), Sage Ryan (Jr.)
Backups: PJ Woodland (Fr.) and JK Johnson (Jr.)
Others: Zy Alexander, Javien Toviano, Michael Turner and Jyaire Brown
Safeties
Starters: Jardin Gilbert (R-Jr.) and Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
Backups: Dashawn Spears (Fr.) and Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.)
The Storylines: LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans
No. 1: The New-Look Offenses
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will enter year one as the starter for Kelly's program after patiently waiting his turn to take the "keys to the car" for the Tigers.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
The Tigers return four offensive linemen from the starting unit a season ago. It's clear Nussmeier will be well protected, but decision-making will be key. Utilizing his weapons and make the proper read will put LSU in position to come out on top in Las Vegas.
On the other side of the field will be a new-look USC offense led by quarterback Miller Moss. Like Nussmeier, Moss will be replacing a Heisman-winner in Caleb Williams.
He took over as the starter in USC's bowl game against Louisville where he capped off the day going 23-of-33 for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He was named the MVP in the win in his first start.
Ja’Kobi Lane, MaKai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, and Duce Robinson are weapons Moss can utilize to his advantage in 2024. LSU's secondary will be put to the test in Week 1 with Moss not afraid to launch it down field.
No. 2: LSU's Week 1 Woes
LSU hasn't won a season opener since 2019 with the program looking break the trend on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Tigers are notorious for scheduling challenging Week 1 opponents. Now, with conference realignment, Kelly has openly stated the program may go in another direction for season openers in the future.
"The conference realignment had not occurred when this [matchup] unfolded, and then we were so far down the line in terms of getting this done, in terms of Las Vegas being involved and the financial considerations being involved. ... Moving forward, these may not be the kind of things that you see relative to openers,:" Kelly said. "So again, I think we were too far down the line to want to make any changes with this opener. I think it's still an appealing opener even given the changes that have occurred."
How can LSU break the trend and start the 2024 season on the right foot? It starts with Nussmeier under center getting off on the right track while the defense finds consistency under new coordinator Blake Baker.
No. 3: Year Three for Both Head Coaches
Brian Kelly and USC head coach Lincoln Riley enter year three with their new programs with expectations rising for the prominent coaches.
In two seasons, Kelly is 20-7 with an SEC championship Game appearance while Riley is 19-8 with a loss to Tulane in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.
Both head coaches enter Sunday's Week 1 matchup with no room for error in Las Vegas. With daunting schedules ahead, it's about starting off the season on the right track in what could be the end of programs scheduling challenging season openers.
"There's no question, losses -- no matter who they're to -- have outweighed everything else, and history has taught us that. Now that you have two super conferences -- or whatever you want to call these, you've got two conferences that are way out in front of everybody else right now, all right? -- there's going to have to be a shift in thinking," Riley said this week.
"There has to be, or it won't work. So how much value do they place on the ninth game? How much value do they place on playing Notre Dame vs. some directional school? It's going to have a big impact on how we all schedule in the future, so if they want these matchups then they need to value them accordingly."
More LSU News:
LSU vs. USC: The Early Betting Lines for Week 1
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.