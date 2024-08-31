LSU Football vs. USC: Trojans Release Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Against LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be put to the test in Week 1 against Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans in Las Vegas.
In one of the premier season openers of the 2024 season, it'll be a pair of new-look programs in search of an identity early in the year.
What do the Trojans look like after releasing the Depth Chart ahead of Sunday's showdown?
The USC Depth Chart: Week 1
The Storylines: LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans
No. 1: The New-Look Offenses
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will enter year one as the starter for Kelly's program after patiently waiting his turn to take the "keys to the car" for the Tigers.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
The Tigers return four offensive linemen from the starting unit a season ago. It's clear Nussmeier will be well protected, but decision-making will be key. Utilizing his weapons and make the proper read will put LSU in position to come out on top in Las Vegas.
On the other side of the field will be a new-look USC offense led by quarterback Miller Moss. Like Nussmeier, Moss will be replacing a Heisman-winner in Caleb Williams.
He took over as the starter in USC's bowl game against Louisville where he capped off the day going 23-of-33 for 372 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He was named the MVP in the win in his first start.
Ja’Kobi Lane, MaKai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, and Duce Robinson are weapons Moss can utilize to his advantage in 2024. LSU's secondary will be put to the test in Week 1 with Moss not afraid to launch it down field.
No. 2: LSU's Week 1 Woes
LSU hasn't won a season opener since 2019 with the program looking break the trend on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Tigers are notorious for scheduling challenging Week 1 opponents. Now, with conference realignment, Kelly has openly stated the program may go in another direction for season openers in the future.
"The conference realignment had not occurred when this [matchup] unfolded, and then we were so far down the line in terms of getting this done, in terms of Las Vegas being involved and the financial considerations being involved. ... Moving forward, these may not be the kind of things that you see relative to openers,:" Kelly said. "So again, I think we were too far down the line to want to make any changes with this opener. I think it's still an appealing opener even given the changes that have occurred."
How can LSU break the trend and start the 2024 season on the right foot? It starts with Nussmeier under center getting off on the right track while the defense finds consistency under new coordinator Blake Baker.
No. 3: Year Three for Both Head Coaches
Brian Kelly and USC head coach Lincoln Riley enter year three with their new programs with expectations rising for the prominent coaches.
In two seasons, Kelly is 20-7 with an SEC championship Game appearance while Riley is 19-8 with a loss to Tulane in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.
Both head coaches enter Sunday's Week 1 matchup with no room for error in Las Vegas. With daunting schedules ahead, it's about starting off the season on the right track in what could be the end of programs scheduling challenging season openers.
"There's no question, losses -- no matter who they're to -- have outweighed everything else, and history has taught us that. Now that you have two super conferences -- or whatever you want to call these, you've got two conferences that are way out in front of everybody else right now, all right? -- there's going to have to be a shift in thinking," Riley said this week.
"There has to be, or it won't work. So how much value do they place on the ninth game? How much value do they place on playing Notre Dame vs. some directional school? It's going to have a big impact on how we all schedule in the future, so if they want these matchups then they need to value them accordingly."
