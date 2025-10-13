LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Game Information
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will square off against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 with the Tigers hitting the road to Nashville for a Top-25 matchup.
After bouncing back and getting in the win column on Saturday against South Carolina, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to carry their momentum into this weekend in Tennessee.
"I was pleased with some things that we did that we have not been doing. We ran the ball with more effectiveness and got the ball to Trey’Dez Green," Kelly said. "I was pleased about that.”
“But, certainly, you can’t get down on the one-yard line three times and come up with three points. And I think we all know that. But what I loved was our compete. I loved the way our guys competed for four quarters; our fans stayed in there with us."
It's another big-time conference clash for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals. What are the early betting lines for this weekend in Nashville?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-118)
- Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- LSU: -110
- Vanderbilt: -110
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
Brian Kelly's Take: Garrett Nussmeier Improving
“I thought he was a lot more aggressive. He had that kind of demeanor you want in your quarterback. We want to clean up some things — the mishandled snaps, the turnovers down there — but he’s competing his tail off for us.
"We’re not perfect; we’re a work in progress. We’ll have to be better next week. But I look at it as: we know where our issues are. They’re not hidden. We can’t give up a 75-yard run; we have to fit that the right way.
"But bottom line, against an SEC opponent, we held them to 10 points, and except for our own mistakes, we controlled the flow of the game
