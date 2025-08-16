LSU Country

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention in Fall Camp

Kelly and Co. flaunt an embarrassment of riches offensively, impressive wideout turning heads in camp.

Zack Nagy

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) catches a pass against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) catches a pass against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with Week 1 at Clemson inching closer for the program.

The Bayou Bengals have worked through 14 days of Fall Camp with rotations emerging offensively led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The returning starter will have an embarrassment of riches to work with at the wide receiver position heading into the 2025 season.

LSU returns Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker alongside transfer additions Nic Anderson [Oklahoma], Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Destyn Hill [Florida State].

But one returning starter from a season ago is turning heads in Fall Camp: Zavion Thomas.

The Louisiana native is set to enter his second season with the LSU program after finishing last year with 933 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per touch.

Thomas is a proven return specialist where he's carved out an integral role across his college career with both the Mississippi State Bulldogs [2022, 2023] and LSU Tigers [2024].

As a return specialist, Thomas led the Southeastern Conference in kickoff return yardage with 633 yards while ranking second in the league in return average at 26.4 yards per attempt last season.

Now, he has Brian Kelly's attention in Fall Camp while piecing together a strong preseason practice stretch in Baton Rouge.

"I think the first thing that stands out is his leadership. He's been great in the offseason. I think there's more of a comfort level in how things are done here on a day-to-day basis coming in from Mississippi State," Kelly said.

"Obviously, he impacted our team last year, but we just felt like his role could be expanded. He's a talented runner of the football."

Thomas is a true gadget receiver where he can impact the game in a myriad of ways with the ball in hs hands.

"He certainly, from a wide receiver standpoint, helped our team last year. We think he can help us even more. So it has grown, that role," Kelly said.

"But I think it's grown because he's handled it so well in all the other areas as well. He's been a really good representative of what we want to do and how we do it. And we're going to reward guys like that who have that ability."

Now, heading into the 2025 season, all eyes are on Thomas as he looks to take on a critical role for the Tigers offensively.

