LSU Football Wide Receiver Transfer Receives Praise From Former Kentucky Teammates
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program signing the top-ranked haul in the nation.
The Bayou Bengals landed double-digit immediate impact players after reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge via the free agent market.
Now, after reeling in a myriad of newcomers, one offensive weapon is generating significant buzz ahead of his first season in the purple and gold.
Kentucky wide receiver transfer Barion Brown will be an X-factor for the LSU Tigers in 2025 alongside a talented receiving corps.
Brown is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum to Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Garrett Nussmeier and Co.
But why LSU for the talented SEC transfer? What stood out for Brown once his name was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal last December?
It started with a relationship with LSU wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton.
“Since my recruitment, me and (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) always had a good relationship. I worked out at Georgia, and me and him just built a relationship. But you know how the recruiting process goes," Brown said during Spring Camp.
"I went to Kentucky, liked it and ended up going there. But when he called, I mean we were just like bread and butter — we were already on the same page, and just like we got back on track where we left off from. So it was good having Coach Hank here.”
Another piece was the "swagger" of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after taking a visit to Baton Rouge during the progam's Texas Bowl preparation.
"Just looking at the team, how the practice was, Coach Hankton coaching and Nuss came out listening to some [NBA Youngboy], that's my favorite rapper," Brown said.
With Brown now officially in the Bayou State, his former teammates expressed high praise for the talented wideout at SEC Media Days.
It's the speed of Brown that makes him such an elite weapon offensively with his former teammates echoing that same sentiment.
"He's a blur," Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett said of the former Wildcat.
But Lovett wasn't the only Kentucky standout to praise Brown during the Wildcats' rounds at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
"No one can catch that guy," another Wildcat added.
Brown has been identified as a player to keep tabs on by ESPN heading into the 2025 season with the electrifying playmaker poised for an impactful year.
ESPN's Take: "If you're familiar with Brown from his high school days, you may not consider him a sleeper. But the Kentucky transfer could finally reach his full potential in Baton Rouge.
"After a standout freshman season in Lexington, he never made the big statistical leaps many expected. But with Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback and other talent at receiver (Aaron Anderson, Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson) and tight end (Trey'Dez Green, Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp), perhaps Brown can break out in 2025. -- Harry Lyles Jr."
