LSU Is Losing Ground in Race for Five Star WR Easton Royal

The LSU Tigers are fully focused on the current 2026 season, looking to continue the season strong as they currently stand at 4-1 in the first year of the Lane Kiffin era.

While success on the field has certainly been welcomed and partially expected, that same sentiment is expected to ring true on the recruiting path. Ensuring the Tigers get back to being one of the most feared programs to recruit against is on the Agenda.

The Tigers have been looking to make a splash on the recruiting trail in the form of Easton Royal, the No. 1 receiver in the country and the top player from Louisiana, but the program has fallen back some in the race. Where do they stand, and where do they turn to?

Where do the Tigers Stand?

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The race for Royal is tighter than ever, and the belief is that his next visits will be the deciding factor for where he makes his final decision. The Texas Longhorns, to whom he is currently committed, remain high on his list, and sources there believe they still hold the upper hand in his recruitment, though their confidence might have diminished some.

The new challenger is the Florida Gators, who have been surging in his recruitment. While originally a part of the three-team race, they have made significant headway this season, and Jon Sumrall has been making a major push, including landing him back on campus for another visit this upcoming weekend.

The Tigers have been making strides, but perhaps not as much as the Gators have. There is even a school of thought out there that the Tigers could decide to pull out of the race completely.

For a while, it seemed as though the Tigers would be battling the Longhorns, but if Royal has another great trip this weekend in Gainesville, they could make things extremely interesting.

If the Tigers Miss Out, Where Do They Turn To?

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) rushes in for a touchdown against McNeese Cowboys safety Sentario Willis (11) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tigers have just two receivers committed for the cycle, and Royal was always seen as the big fish to land in year one for Kiffin and his staff. However, if they miss out on him, they have options they can turn to, albeit that time and money could be spent keeping tight end Ahmad Hudson as well.

However, Miguel Whitley, a receiver committed to Ole Miss, could become a priority to flip. He's a Louisiana native as well who has the talent to be a producer at the next level and could be in the Tigers' sights.

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