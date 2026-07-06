This LSU Player Has a Chance to Become College Football's Next Superstar

The LSU Tigers are gearing up for what should be a can't miss college football season. With the addition of new head coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers have taken up a lot of the conversation as the slow summer months pass by.

Soon enough, fans will get to see the Tigers take the field, and all of these offseason conversations will be a memory. But for now, it's time to discuss what could be when the season finally arrives.

Though it's his first season, the expectations are already high for Coach Kiffin's program. If the team plans on hitting those lofty goals this fall, they will need some players to have breakout seasons. One transfer portal addition could be the exact star Kiffin is looking for.

A Long-Term Weapon

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) catches a pass past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. has the chance to be the next beloved star for the Tigers' fan base. Watkins spent his freshman season with Coach Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, then made the jump to Baton Rouge after Kiffin took over the LSU program.

In his freshman season with the Rebels, Watkins had 26 receptions, 373 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception. Having those kind of numbers in a true freshman season while playing in the SEC should have Tigers fans really excited to have Watkins on the roster.

Kiffin is known as one of the greatest offensive minds in college football. It's no surprise that a talent like Watkins would follow the coach he chose to play his collegiate career with.

A Chance To Learn While Playing

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) runswith the ball past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Powers III (13) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watkins is going to see a lot of action in his sophomore season. But the best thing about his decision to come to LSU is that he is going to be surrounded by older receivers who will teach him the game while he's putting in the work.

The Tigers' coaching staff brought in a massive haul of wide receiving transfer talent for the 2026 season. The unit will be led by senior Jayce Brown and junior Jackson Harris. Watkins having the ability to learn from a veteran presence while also being able to teach the Tigers' unit what Kiffin expects from his receivers, will pay dividends by the time the team gets to the late slate of the regular season.

Fans definitely should keep an eye out for Watkins this season.

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