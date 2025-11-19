LSU Quarterback Makes Decision On Future With Tigers Amid Coaching Change
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren earned his first career start for the Tigers in Week 12 where the youngster lifted his squad to an SEC win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The win in Death Valley snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bayou Bengals as Van Buren went 21-for-31 with 221 yards and a touchdown on the day. He also added 36 rushing yards.
"It just feels great. My guys had my back the whole day, so it's an unbelievable feeling getting my first win in Tiger Stadium," Van Buren said after the game.
"[The SEC] is a hard place to get wins in. Going out there and fighting adversity to get the first win feels amazing."
Van Buren earned the start while LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier works through an abdominal injury he aggravated during practice last week.
But it's clear - despite a Nussmeier injury - that Van Buren would take meaningful reps down the stretch of the 2025 season after stepping in against Alabama.
LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson benched Nussmeier at Bryant-Denny Stadium where Van Buren ultimately closed out the second half in Tuscaloosa.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game," Wilson said.
Now, as significant change occurs within the LSU program after the firing of Brian Kelly, Van Buren has made his future plans clear after meeting with the media on Tuesday evening.
The Mississippi State transfer intends on remaining with the program as the administration searches for a new head coach.
“I love it here in Baton Rouge,” Van Buren said on Tuesday. “I love the place. I love Tiger Stadium. I just love everything about this place, and this is where I want to be. This is where I want to continue my career.”
It's a significant development for the Bayou Bengals with the Tigers set to lose Nussmeier to the 2026 NFL Draft while redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley has stepped away from the team for "personal reasons."
As it stands, Van Buren is the only available scholarship quarterback on roster where he intends on remaining with the LSU Tigers moving forward.
