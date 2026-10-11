LSU Report Card: Grading Every Position Group In Loss To Kentucky

LSU let a late lead slip away Saturday night, falling to Kentucky 35-34 in overtime after the Wildcats converted a two-point attempt to seal the win. The loss dropped the No. 10 Tigers to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.

The Tigers had several opportunities to put the game away, but costly mistakes on offense and special teams, along with struggles stopping Kentucky's rushing attack, proved to be too much to overcome.

LSU's offense showed flashes of what it can do, including a creative touchdown pass that gave the Tigers a fourth-quarterlead. However, a late fumble and a 55-yard punt return touchdown helped keep Kentucky in the game.

From quarterback play to special teams, here is how each LSU position group graded out after the loss to Kentucky.

Quarterback: B-

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt had some good moments against Kentucky, but the fourth quarter was where things started to unravel for the Tigers.

Leavitt connected with tight end Zach Grace for a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter before finding Jackson Harris for another score in the second. LSU put together several long drives, including two 14-play possessions that showed the offense could move the ball and control the clock.

However, Leavitt threw an interception in the third quarter on a pass intended for Eugene Wilson III that was tipped and picked off by Kentucky's Ty Bryant. Later in the fourth quarter, Leavitt fumbled while being sacked, giving Kentucky the ball with a chance to tie the game.

Leavitt showed flashes of what makes him an important piece of this offense, but the turnovers were too costly in a game LSU had a chance to win.

Running Backs: C+

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU running backs helped the offense get moving early, but the group couldn't do enough to match Kentucky's production on the ground.

Dilin Jones was at his best in the passing game today, which is helpful, but only averaging 3.5 yards per carry is likely not what Lane Kiffin has in mind for his lead back.

The Tigers don't necessarily need a 100-yard performance every week, but getting more out of the ground game would help take some pressure off Leavitt and make the offense less predictable.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B+

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was one of the brighter spots for LSU, particularly when the Tigers needed a play to get back in front.

Grace caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, while Harris hauled in a 10-yard score in the second. Harris also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Roman Mothershed on a trick play in the fourth quarter, giving LSU a 27-24 lead.

The creativity was there, and LSU showed it has different ways to get the ball downfield.

However, the Tigers couldn't turn those plays into a win. The receiving group did its part to give LSU a chance, but the offense needed to finish the job late.

Offensive Line: C

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) and offensive lineman Aliou Bah (55) line up during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU opened the game with a 14-play drive and put together another 14-play possession in the second quarter. Both drives showed the offense could sustain possessions and keep Kentucky's defense on the field.

The problem was that LSU couldn't consistently turn that control into separation on the scoreboard. Leavitt was also sacked and fumbled in the fourth quarter, giving Kentucky another opportunity to get back into the game.

The line wasn't responsible for every offensive mistake, but protecting the quarterback and creating a more dependable rushing attack will be important moving forward.

Defensive Line: C-

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers lines up in defense as Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) calls a play during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line had a few moments, but Kentucky's rushing attack made life difficult for LSU throughout the night.

Baxter's 77-yard run on Kentucky's opening possession set the tone early. He finished with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving the Wildcats a consistent threat on the ground.

Freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds did come up with an important play in the third quarter, breaking up a fourth-down pass to force a turnover on downs. It was a big stop that gave LSU another opportunity to get back into the game.

Still, one stop wasn't enough to make up for the problems LSU had in containing Kentucky's offense. The defensive front needed to do a better job limiting explosive plays and forcing the Wildcats into more difficult situations.

Linebackers: C-

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs the ball as LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers had a tough night trying to slow down a Kentucky offense that found success running the football and sustaining drives.

The Wildcats put together a 15-play scoring drive in the second quarter that took more than six minutes off the clock. Kentucky continued to find ways to move the ball after halftime, putting pressure on LSU's defense to get stops when the offense needed them.

The Tigers need a better collective effort from the front seven if they want to avoid similar problems in upcoming SEC matchups.

Secondary: B-

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) intercepts a pass from McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU secondary had a better night than the final score might suggest, holding Kentucky without a passing touchdown in the overtime loss.

The Wildcats were able to move the ball through the air at times, including a pair of 20-yard completions on a fourth-quarter drive, but LSU kept Kentucky from finding the end zone through the air. The Wildcats instead relied heavily on their ground game, with C.J. Baxter finishing with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The secondary wasn't perfect, but it wasn't the biggest problem for the Tigers on Saturday night. For LSU, keeping opponents out of the end zone through the air is a positive to build on.

Special Teams: D

Punter Grant Chadwick 90, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Special teams had one of the biggest mistakes of the night, and it came at a particularly costly time.

In the second quarter, LSU punter Grant Chadwick booted the ball only 37 yards before Kentucky's Brock Coffman returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. The play gave Kentucky a 14-10 lead and erased some of the work LSU had done to control the game early.

Kicker Scott Starzyk made field goals to keep LSU on the scoreboard, but the punt return touchdown was a major swing in a game decided by one point.

The Tigers had opportunities to win this game, and special teams gave Kentucky points without requiring the offense to earn them. In a close SEC matchup, that's a mistake LSU can't afford to repeat.