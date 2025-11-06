LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Injury Report: Ryan Williams, Whit Weeks Updates
In a matchup that always delivers, the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Tuscaloosa for an SEC matchup against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Bayou Bengals will take the field for the first time following the firing of Brian Kelly with the program looking to make a statement against a red-hot Crimson Tide squad.
"Really pleased with the morale of our football team; it is extremely high right now as we wrapped up what was a bye week going into a weekend of non-play. Our team really came together during the bye week," interim coach Frank Wilson said on Monday.
"I thought it was a time of reflection for our football team to look at the things that we had not done well and to correct those things. I think we did that. To build our team with depth and youthfulness, I thought we did that. We then, of course, took the weekend off and came back yesterday to now turn our attention to a very, very quality opponent in Alabama."
But the LSU Tigers could be without a pair of starters on Saturday night with linebacker Whit Weeks' status in jeopardy, according to the initial SEC Availability Report.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (+104)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU: +290
- Alabama: -375
Total
- Over 48.5 (-110)
- Under 48.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The SEC Availability Report:
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0)
DL Jeremiah Beaman – OUT
LB Cayden Jones – OUT
DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – OUT
LB Jah-Marien Latham – OUT
TE Danny Lewis Jr. – QUESTIONABLE
LB Qua Russaw – OUT
WR Ryan Williams – PROBABLE
LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3)
OL Tyree Adams – OUT
OL Carius Curne – PROBABLE
DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
LB Whit Weeks – QUESTIONABLE
LB Zach Weeks – DOUBTFUL
