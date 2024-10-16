LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Injury Report: Status Update on Razorbacks QB Taylen Green
Arkansas Razorbacks signal-caller Taylen Green's status for Saturday night against No. 8 LSU remains up in the air after suffering a knee injury in his last outing against Tennessee.
Green suffered the injury late in the contest against the Volunteers, and now after hitting the recovery table for a week during the open date, he's trending in the right direction.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided an update on Green's status with the Razorbacks trying to get healthy last week.
Pittman detailed on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference that Green has practiced, "but is still not at full speed. We'll have to see if he can get there. But we've been encouraged by his progression this week."
Green has had a solid first half of his first season in Fayetteville this season. He's 107-for-189 (56.6%) on pass attempts for 1,502 yards, which ranks him with the fourth-most in the conference. Green also has five touchdowns and interceptions apiece.
The dual-threat ability is what has made him such a challenging quarterback to defend with Green already rushing for 326 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Pittman has hopes that the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder starts against LSU after suffering the knee injury two weeks ago against the Tennessee Volunteers.
"We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go," Pittman said. "So, I feel like he will, but we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. I'll probably know a little bit more about Wednesday. Tuesday or Wednesday. But we're hoping that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
For the Tigers, they'll likely have a pair of wideouts on the initial Injury Report with CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton Jr. battling the injury bug.
Daniels has been nursing a knee injury but has practiced this week with the intention of playing on Saturday night in Fayetteville. He'll be listed as probable.
For Hilton, he's yet to make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp. Initially labeled as a "bone bruise," he remains sidelined for game action, but is doing individual work in practice, Brian Kelly said on Wednesday.
Hilton will be listed as questionable for Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks as he continues working through individual drills in practice.
