LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Expert College Football Model Score Prediction
Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers will have all eyes on them come Saturday night in Death Valley with the Ole Miss Rebels heading to town.
It'll be a battle between a pair of Top 15 programs in America with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Now, the experts have chimed in along with the expert college football models placing score predictions for the Week 7 matchup.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Current Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Ole Miss: (-3)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+136)
Ole Miss: (-162)
Over/Under: 62
The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season.
- LSU is 1-4 (20%) against the spread in 2024.
- The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games.
- LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss.
- The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels.
- The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU.
- The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games.
The Expert College Football Model Pick: Ole Miss
We went to the SP+ College Football Model to predict the outcome of Saturday night's prime time clash in Baton Rouge.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
The SP+ model is 154-141-3 against the spread with a 52.2 win percentage.
SP+ believes that Ole Miss will defeat LSU by a projected score of 34 to 28 and will win the game by an expected 6.2 point margin.
From an overall perspective, the model gives the No. 9 Ole Miss a 65 percent chance of outright victory for the SEC clash.
What does Vegas believe will happen? Signs point to the Rebels with 52 percent of bets in favor that Ole Miss will beat LSU and cover the spread on the way to a victory.
The other 48 percent of bets? LSU will either win the game in an upset or keep the game within the narrow line of three points.
No. 13 LSU takes on No. 9 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium this Saturday with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on the ABC Network.
