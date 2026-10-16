Mississippi State Could Lose Two Key Offensive Stars Before LSU Showdown

Mississippi State could be without its two most productive offensive players when it visits LSU on Saturday. Quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell were listed as questionable on Wednesday night's SEC availability report.

Neither player has been ruled out, and the report will be updated each night until 90 minutes before kickoff.

Both players left Mississippi State’s 56-23 loss to Alabama on Oct. 3 with injuries, and the Bulldogs then had an open week. Taylor’s injury began in the previous win over Missouri, with turf toe.

Coach Jeff Lebby offered no details, saying on Monday that “Wednesday’s going to do all the talking.” He named redshirt freshman Billy Puckett and former LSU quarterback AJ Swann as the alternatives if Taylor cannot play.

LSU could have a major advantage if these two Bulldogs miss the game.

A Clean Passer

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor, a sophomore, has completed 102 of 154 passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ranks second on the team in rushing with 159 yards and a touchdown.

Through the first four games, he was 83 of 120 for 1,192 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. That averaged 298 passing yards per game, and he had netted 185 rushing yards.

Against Alabama, playing through the injury, he was 19 of 34 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. He also rushed six times for -26 yards, a total that included five sacks.

Lebby said afterward that “he just wasn’t able to do anything with his legs.” Puckett finished the game and completed 3 of 6 passes for 26 yards.

With Taylor, the Bulldogs rank 11th nationally in total offense at 487 yards per game and look like one of the best offenses in the country. Lebby said the focus is on getting Taylor ready and “continue to create depth in the room.”

A Dynamic Ground Attack

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers cornerback Jahlil Florence (21) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bothwell, a sophomore transfer from South Alabama, leads the Bulldogs with 403 yards and three touchdowns on 74 carries. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

In the first four games, he gained 402 yards on 73 carries and topped 100 yards in three straight games. That is roughly 100 yards a game before he left the game against Alabama.

Against the Crimson Tide, he carried the ball once for 1 yard before leaving with a foot or ankle injury.

Without him, the Bulldogs finished with 18 rushing yards while Alabama gained 179. Earlier in the season, they ran for 345 yards against ULM and 252 at Minnesota.

LSU’s run defense leads the SEC, allowing 74.5 yards per game. If Bothwell cannot play, the carries would shift to backs who have not even topped Taylor’s 159 yards this season.

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