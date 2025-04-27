Multiple LSU Football Talents Sign UDFA Deals Following 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers were well-represented in the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple members of the 2024 roster hearing their names called in Green Bay.
Will Campbell came off the board at No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots followed by Mason Taylor to the New York Jets at No. 42 overall.
LSU also saw Emery Jones [Baltimore Ravens], Bradyn Swinson [New England Patriots], Miles Frazier [Detroit Lions] and Garrett Dellinger [Baltimore Ravens] hear their names called across the three-day event.
Now, former Tigers are also receiving undrafted free agent deals after not being selected during the seven-round draft over the weekend.
The UDFA Deals: Multiple Tigers Receive Opportunities
CB Zy Alexander: Seattle Seahawks
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander has signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2025 NFL Draft. The deal includes $249,000 guaranteed, as well as a $15,000 signing bonus, according to On3 Sports.
The Louisiana native appeared in 19 games for LSU, which included 18 starts.
Alexander totaled 77 tackles, which included 2.5 for loss, and 15 passes defended and four interceptions.
RB Josh Williams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The coveted LSU Tiger will receive an opportunity at the next level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal on Saturday.
Williams wrapped up a six year career in Baton Rouge after carving out an impressive role with the Tigers.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
Now, all focus shifts towards Williams' professional journey in Tampa.
Other Tigers Signing UDFA Deals:
- S Major Burns: Chicago Bears
- DL Paris Shand: Buffalo Bills
- DL Gio Paez: Chicago Bears
