Nick Saban Providing Advice to Lane Kiffin As LSU Football Continues Pursuit
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge eyeing the Rebels shot-caller as the next leader in Baton Rouge.
In a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Bayou Bengals continue picking up steam as a school to watch as the process heats up.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
But a decision will have to wait as Kiffin prepares to make a move on Saturday with LSU, Ole Miss and Florida the finalists.
It's no secret college football icon Nick Saban has been an integral piece to Kiffin's career where he recently weighed in on the advice he's provided him while on an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show.
Nick Saban's Take: Advice to Kiffin
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience. I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State - I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Cleveland Browns and went to the playoffs.
"So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel."
“I know in Lane’s situation, every coach wants to coach their team. I mean, it is really, really hard to up and leave your team. … And I gave a big speech about this last week on GameDay about the calendar should be set up so that every coach can finish the season with his team.
"That’s good for the players, and it’s good for the team. And the circumstances in college football right now don’t really allow that to happen because of when the transfer portal hits, when Early Signing Day hits, and you’re still playing games and trying to get into the Playoffs and you’ve got all these things to deal with.
"Hopefully maybe we’ll take some of these changes and put them on a calendar where it’s better for the players and you don’t have all these guys getting fired five games into the season.”
Now, with the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" heating up, all eyes are on the most popular name on the coaching carousel with a decision just days away.
