Nick Saban Reveals Thoughts on Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Pursuit
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has utilized college football icon Nick Saban this month as he navigates the biggest decision of his career.
In a move that will send shockwaves across the sport, Kiffin will choose between the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels on Satudday as "Decision Day" arrives.
After Florida was eliminated from contention on Friday, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as the program looking to lure Kiffin out of Oxford.
“I’m told the decision here will come [Saturday], but is expected to come later in the day. [Friday night], he’s over in Tupelo at his son Knox’s state semifinal high school football game.
"So the thought is that meeting will happen later in the day [Saturday] and we should have a resolution to this sometime [Saturday] evening.”
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with the Rebels where the program is on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth where the administration has already revealed it will not allow him to coach if he departs.
“There does seem to be an ultimatum this week: Sign a lucrative extension with the program or leave immediately for another job. If he chooses to leave, Kiffin is not expected to coach the playoff — a decision that school officials have arrived at over the past several weeks (not such a surprise given Kiffin’s actions up to this point),” Yahoo Sports reported this week.
Saban weighed in on the Kiffin sweepstakes during his time on ESPN College GameDay where he believes the Ole Miss shot-caller should be able to coach the SEC Championship Game if the Rebels make it.
With Texas A&M losing to Texas on Friday, Ole Miss would clinch a berth in the SEC Title Game if Auburn were to defeat Alabama on Saturday.
Nick Saban's Take: Kiffin Deserves to Coach in SEC Title Game
“It matters to me, because I always thought winning the SEC was a significant accomplishment,” Saban said. “But when you add this playoff deal to it, and like, I’d like to ask Kirby (Smart) today, are you happy that you’re in the SEC championship?
"Because he doesn’t need to be in it, right? Alabama needs to win their way through it, probably to be able to get in the playoffs. So that’s a different scenario. But what do you do at Ole Miss when they have never been in the SEC championship game ever?
"And if Alabama loses, they get in the SEC championship game and they’re not going to allow Lane (Kiffin) to coach? That’s crazy.”
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:Empty heading
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.