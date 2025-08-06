No. 1 Running Back in America, Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Receives Praise
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 rated running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle last December when Louisiana native Harlem Berry put pen to paper with the program.
Berry, a consensus five-star prospect, emerged as the top-ranked running back in America with the LSU Tigers winning out for his services.
Now, the Metairie (La.) St. Martins Episcopal product is looking to make an instant impact with the hometown program.
Berry has added over 15 pounds to his frame since arriving in Baton Rouge where he's now entering his freshman season hovering around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds.
But the main piece that Kelly and the LSU staff are keeping tabs on is the physicality aspect.
Berry has added size and strength in order to be prepared for Southeastern Conference football, but Kelly believes there is another layer to unfold.
“We all know his traits, right?” Kelly said on Tuesday. “Very smooth, he's got elite speed, catches the ball well. But there's a transition from high school to college. The tackling is different, the physicality is a little bit different.”
LSU has sophomore running back Caden Durham serving as the program's starter heading into the 2025 season, but the staff hasn't been shy when it comes to giving Berry significant reps.
Kaleb Jackson and Berry are battling for the backup running back spot during Fall Camp with the LSU staff fully expecting the five-star freshman to be a component in year one.
“There's a bit of a transition for him (from) high school tackling (to) college tackling,” Kelly said, “so this is just a process for him and for us. We really like him.
"We think he's gonna have to play for us this year, but there's a bit of a transition there in terms of learning the physicality that comes with playing here.”
LSU will continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with Berry, Durham and Jackson emerging as the three running backs to keep tabs on.
LSU freshman JT Lindsey has also received snaps during Fall Camp after enrolling over the summer as a key member of the program's 2025 Recruiting Class.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.