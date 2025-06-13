No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Pledge Visiting SEC Program
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America despite revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, has taken a myriad of visits across the last few months with multiple powerhouse programs battling to flip the Magnolia State stud.
The talented pass catcher has taken official visits to check-in with the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies to this point with three more trips on the docket.
Keys is coming off of a productive junior campaign that put his name on the map as America's top wideout after leading his prep squad in multiple categories.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has blossomed into a Top-10 overall prospect in America with the "Who's Who" of college football rolling out the red carpet.
Heading into the weekend, Keys has arrived in Knoxville (Tenn.) to begin an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
He's bypassed an official visit with the Auburn Tigers and will be in for a multi-day stay with the Volunteers this weekend.
The five-star also has official visits lined up with the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers for next week to round out his process as he soaks in the scenes of the pair of SEC contenders.
It'll be five official trips for Keys before it's all said and done with Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU all receiving multi-day stays.
As it currently stands, it's the LSU Tigers that hold the commitment.
Keys sits alongside a pair of wide receiver pledges in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for the LSU Tigers as the program looks to stack talent for the future in Baton Rouge.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
