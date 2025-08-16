Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators Transfers Turning Heads for LSU Football in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are two weeks away from hitting the road to Clemson for a highly-anticipated matchup in Week 1.
With Fall Camp in full swing, Kelly and Co. are beginning to see rotations emerge for the program with multiple newcomers turning heads in Baton Rouge.
LSU signed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 18 players making the move to the Bayou State, but which players are making their presence felt?
The Tigers added a pair of transfers from both Oklahoma and Florida with the Southeastern Conference newcomers emerging as critical components on both sides of the ball.
The Eye-Catchers: Transfers Shining for LSU
No. 1: The Oklahoma Transfers Turning Heads
Nic Anderson - Wide Receiver
The Oklahoma Sooners transfer wide receiver has generated signifciant buzz in Fall Camp after hitting his stride last week.
After a two-year run with the Sooners, Anderson elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last December prior to signing with the LSU Tigers.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023 where his 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Now, the 6-foot-4 wideout is making his presence felt in Baton Rouge across Fall Camp with the LSU Tigers where he's beginning to take on an expanded role.
Anderson has worked in with the first-team as he gets more reps for the Tigers ahead of the season opener.
Bauer Sharp - Tight End
The LSU Tigers added Oklahoma Sooners tight end Bauer Sharp in December after the talented SEC transfer made the move to Baton Rouge.
Now, after leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer.
"Having the tight end involved, I think that's two things. One, the whole tight end room has done great. Alex is doing a great job with those guys. The growth in Trey'Dez, what (Sharp) is doing on a day-to-day basis in terms of his consistency, has been huge, not just in the tight end room but also offensively," OC Joe Sloan said on Friday.
"He brings a mindset to our practice. He brings a mindset to our offense. Our guys feed off of that. That's what I think has been critical. He plays hard every snap; he's going to give you everything he's got, and that's a physicality and violence in the run game. Then also, he's twitchy at the top of routes. He's been able to get separation.
"He's a really good ball carrier with the football once he catches it. He's been an awesome addition."
No. 2: The Florida Transfers Generating Buzz
Jack Pyburn - EDGE
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
Now, he's ready for a new challenge after making the move from Gainesville (Fla.) to Baton Rouge (La.) following his 2024 campaign.
He's virtually locked in a starting role along the defensive line after making a smooth transition under defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
But why LSU for Pyburn? What led the talented SEC EDGE to Baton Rouge this offseason?
“My whole journey my whole life, I felt like I’ve been trying to prove a lot of people wrong. You know, people told me I couldn’t do certain things: I couldn’t be this, I couldn’t be that, I couldn’t make it to play at this level of football," Pyburn said during Spring Camp.
"And overall, at this point in my life, I decided to take a chance on myself and stop buying and listening to those kind of thoughts and just believe in myself. You know, prove myself right.
"And that’s why I’m here is to prove myself right. I’m not here to prove anyone wrong. I’m here to prove myself right of my abilities and what I can do. And I’m just ready to show the country who I really am.”
Ja'Keem Jackson - Cornerback
Florida cornerback transfer Ja'Keem Jackson missed most of Week 3 due to a sore hamstring, but when on the field, he's been effective for the LSU Tigers.
Jackson has rotated in with both the first and second-team defense as he looks to make noise with the Bayou Bengals in 2025.
