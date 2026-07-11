One LSU Player With the Most to Prove Heading Into the 2026 Season

The LSU Tigers are less than two months away from welcoming the Clemson Tigers to the real Death Valley to begin the 2026 season.

Teams around the country will soon begin fall camp, and for the Tigers, this is going to be a special preseason. The program will begin a new era this September when head coach Lane Kiffin takes the reins on the sidelines.

Fans will need to learn a lot of new names this season, but one name is one they've already gotten very familiar with. This player will also have the most to prove as the Tigers get ready for the 2026 season.

Lofty Expectations

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every quarterback in the country always faces mountains of pressure. For Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt, those expectations may feel a little higher.

Leavitt was the most sought-after quarterback in the transfer portal. The former Arizona State Sun Devils star had many teams wanting him to suit up for them on Saturdays this fall. However, he chose Coach Kiffin.

Last year, a foot injury really derailed a strong start to the season for Leavitt. The former Sun Devils star appeared in just seven games last year, but still threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdown passes.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year wasn't the ideal season for Leavitt, but it was his redshirt freshman season with the Sun Devils that caught everyone's eye.

Back in 2024, Leavitt threw for nearly 3,000 yards and had 24 touchdown passes. In his two years of real action, Leavitt has only thrown nine interceptions.

It's apparent that the new Tigers quarterback is a great decision-maker. Add that to the fact that he is with a brilliant mind like Coach Kiffin, and his fan base's dreams of a special season continue to grow.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may seem to be not fair when saying Leavitt has the most to prove in this upcoming season. But let's break down why that is.

The number one quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal class has joined forces with the most sought-after coach in the coaching carousel from this past season. This isn't your average program rebuild.

Expectations down in Baton Rouge are not just to compete this season; they are that this team should win, and win big. Leavitt had to understand this assignment before he even joined the program.

It may just be the exact assignment he and his coach are looking for.

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