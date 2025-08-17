Pair of LSU Football Transfer Additions Have Brian Kelly's Attention in Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 15 of Fall Camp on Saturday night with a scrimmage in Death Valley.
With Week 1 at Clemson less than two weeks away, Kelly and Co. are beginning to see rotations emerge on both sides of the ball with multiple transfers carving out roles.
LSU signed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America offseason headlined by multiple fresh faces added to defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit.
Now, two newcomers have Kelly's attention as preseason practice winds down in Baton Rouge.
Two Newcomers to Know: Brian Kelly's Take
No. 1: Bernard Gooden - Defensive Tackle
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
Kelly has had rave reviews for the first-year Tiger where he's emerged as the defensive winner in Fall Camp this month.
"He's done a really nice job. We were specific in what we were looking for at that position. Sydir Mitchell is 340 pounds. Shone Washington is 315, 320. We had some big fellas. We wanted somebody that could move, that was athletic, and he fit that bill," Kelly said.
"He's continued that in camp. Now he's got to do it play in and play out in the SEC.
"But he's been fun to coach. He's bought in. He brings a lot of energy every single day. I know Coach Williams enjoys coaching him, and he fits with what we want to do in certain situations in terms of the movement up front."
No. 2: Patrick Payton - EDGE
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, provides a different element to LSU's defense after shining for the Seminoles during his time in Tallahassee (Fla.).
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles across three seasons with Florida State.
Now, he's in Baton Rouge looking to carry his success in the Southeastern Conference with the LSU coaching staff ready to see his growth.
"I think he's going to impact our football team. Some people show up differently," Kelly said. "He is a player that is still learning the position he's playing, just working on his drops, for example, coming out of a system where he wasn't in that. He was strictly a rush end.
"So there's been a little bit of a learning curve for him, but I love the way he comes at it. He's very conscientious, and I think when it's all said and done, we're going to have pretty good rotation of players coming in and out of the game."
The LSU edge rushers room is arguably the deepest position group in Baton Rouge with Payton joining transfers Jack Pyburn [Florida] and Jimari Butler [Nebraska] alongside returnee Gabriel Reliford.
As it currently stands, Reliford and Pyburn have been receiving a majority of first-team reps in Fall Camp, but Payton remains a player that is in the mix for starting duties while shining with the second-team.
