Pair of LSU Wide Receivers "Trending in the Right Direction" Ahead of Arkansas Game
No. 8 LSU heads to Fayetteville this weekend for another SEC showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the chance to carry their momentum from a Week 7 victory.
Brian Kelly and Co. battled back after facing adversity early against the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday, and after capturing the win, it's on to Arkansas week.
The Bayou Bengals were without a pair of key wide receivers last Saturday night. What's their statuses moving forward?
The Injury Report: Week 8
CJ Daniels: Probable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels was out for Saturday night's thriller after reaggravating a knee injury he suffered in the past. Despite initial tests coming back positive, Daniels remained sidelined to continue recovering.
Now, moving forward to Arkansas week, Daniels has "a good chance of playing" on Saturday night in Fayetteville with the veteran wideout trending in the right direction, according to Brian Kelly.
"Daniels practiced and looked good. We'll list him as probable for Saturday," Kelly said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
Chris Hilton: Day-to-Day
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is yet to make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp. In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran sidelined since the middle of August.
Now, he remains day-to-day, according to Kelly, with the hopes he can continue trending in the right direction.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said on Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
LSU head coach Brian Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process to this point during his SEC Teleconference appearance last Wednesday.
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
