Pair of Transfer Cornerbacks LSU Football Could Target in the NCAA Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have begun NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations with the program looking to boost talent in the defensive backfield.
Kelly and Co. will lose several pieces of the secondary this offseason with Major Burns and Sage Ryan taking part in Senior Day along with redshirt-sophomore safety Jordan Allen entering the portal on Tuesday.
Prior to the offseason, it was clear LSU would utilize the portal to boost depth defensively; specifically in the defensive backfield.
Now, it's time for Kelly and the staff to begin making calls for players in the free agent market in an "aggressive" approach this offseason.
“I think everybody that’s followed us knows that we weren’t very aggressive in the transfer portal [last season],” he said. “We put together a defensive line using minimal resources. We’ve really put ourself in a position — and I’ll use this term loosely — to stay well under the cap so we could be quite aggressive this year and we will be very aggressive in that area as well as bringing in 16 mid-years.
“We think that the program in terms of the culture and the standards are such that we can do that now where we can bring in 16 freshmen and maybe, if not one of the largest transfer portal classes as well.”
A pair of coveted defensive backs have entered the portal over the last few days with one having ties to LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond.
Potential Cornerback Targets: Transfer Portal Edition
Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
Jordan Scruggs: South Alabama
South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs will quickly became a name several SEC programs begin locking in on.
The redshirt-junior will have one season of eligibility remaining after finishing the 2024 season with 69 total tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception for 96 yards in 12 games played.
There have already been reports that he's looking to set up a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats, and with LSU looking to enter the mix, it'll be intriguing to see if Raymond and Co. turn up the heat.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has been well-traveled after beginning his playing career for Washburn before stints at Central Missouri, Hutchinson CC and lastly South Alabama.
Now, after handling business in the Sun Belt, he's garnered Power Four interest with several programs appearing to be in on the action.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.