Paul Finebaum Comments on Brian Kelly's Future With LSU Football: 'Uncomfortable'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the program's 31-24 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.
In a "must-win" game for the Bayou Bengals, the program once again struggled to get the job done in an SEC showdown after suffering a second loss in three games.
The fanbase in Baton Rouge is getting antsy, alumni of the program are beginning to speak out, and the national media has begun weighing in on the future of Kelly in the Bayou State.
Will it get uncomfortable for Kelly moving forward? ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in on the status of Kelly and where the program could go from here.
“It will,” Paul Finebaum said. “I heard it throughout the week. There’s always been this difficult dance with Brian Kelly and LSU fans, but this past week, it seemed to get even more uncomfortable.”
“This is not losing to a Vanderbilt team of the past. This was a game everyone expected Vanderbilt to compete in. They were favored, all the things that really don’t matter,” Finebaum added. “But it’s still hard to sell an LSU fanbase on where they are right now.”
It's no secret the Tigers took America by storm after defeating the Clemson Tigers on the road in Week 1, but this isn't the Dabo Swinney crew many expected after falling to 3-4 on the season.
Finebaum cited the Tigers' "statement win" as one that is devalued at this point.
“The Clemson loss, we’ve said this a couple of times with various teams,” Finebaum said. “Like the Alabama loss to FSU keeps getting worse, and the LSU win over Clemson keeps getting worse. It just doesn’t count, and the reason I say that is that LSU, on day one, was a team that could have afforded three losses.
"They can’t anymore. So, they have to thread a very thin needle. I’m sure Brian Kelly would not be happy that you ruled him out of the Playoff, but they’re working pretty hard on knocking themselves out of the Playoff. If you don’t think this weekend might do it, then consider that trip to Tuscaloosa in about three weeks.”
The LSU Tigers will return to action in Week 9 with a matchup against a fiery Texas A&M Aggies squad on the horizon.
