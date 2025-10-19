LSU Country

Paul Finebaum Comments on Brian Kelly's Future With LSU Football: 'Uncomfortable'

Kelly and Co. remain at a crossroads, Finebaum details the state of the program after a second loss in three games.

Zack Nagy

LSU head coach Brian Kelly crouches on the sidelines during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly crouches on the sidelines during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the program's 31-24 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

In a "must-win" game for the Bayou Bengals, the program once again struggled to get the job done in an SEC showdown after suffering a second loss in three games.

The fanbase in Baton Rouge is getting antsy, alumni of the program are beginning to speak out, and the national media has begun weighing in on the future of Kelly in the Bayou State.

Will it get uncomfortable for Kelly moving forward? ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in on the status of Kelly and where the program could go from here.

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

“It will,” Paul Finebaum said. “I heard it throughout the week. There’s always been this difficult dance with Brian Kelly and LSU fans, but this past week, it seemed to get even more uncomfortable.” 

“This is not losing to a Vanderbilt team of the past. This was a game everyone expected Vanderbilt to compete in. They were favored, all the things that really don’t matter,” Finebaum added. “But it’s still hard to sell an LSU fanbase on where they are right now.” 

It's no secret the Tigers took America by storm after defeating the Clemson Tigers on the road in Week 1, but this isn't the Dabo Swinney crew many expected after falling to 3-4 on the season.

Finebaum cited the Tigers' "statement win" as one that is devalued at this point.

“The Clemson loss, we’ve said this a couple of times with various teams,” Finebaum said. “Like the Alabama loss to FSU keeps getting worse, and the LSU win over Clemson keeps getting worse. It just doesn’t count, and the reason I say that is that LSU, on day one, was a team that could have afforded three losses.

LSU Tigers Football: Mansoor Delane.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"They can’t anymore. So, they have to thread a very thin needle. I’m sure Brian Kelly would not be happy that you ruled him out of the Playoff, but they’re working pretty hard on knocking themselves out of the Playoff. If you don’t think this weekend might do it, then consider that trip to Tuscaloosa in about three weeks.”

The LSU Tigers will return to action in Week 9 with a matchup against a fiery Texas A&M Aggies squad on the horizon.

More LSU News:

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling

Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores

Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football