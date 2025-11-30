Social Media Reacts to LSU Football Landing Lane Kiffin as Next Head Coach
The LSU Tigers have officially hired Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the biggest name on the market set to make his way to Baton Rouge.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a College Football Playoff run, but it didn't stop Kiffin from evaluating options with LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry spearheading a push for the elite decision-maker.
Now, he's heading to the Bayou State as the next shot-caller of the storied program in Baton Rouge.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
Now, social media is raving about the move after Kiffin officially went public with his decision:
Kiffin joins the Tigers with a college head coaching career that spans 14 seasons and includes a 117-53 overall record. He’s had seven 10-win seasons and led teams to nine bowl appearances. His teams have been ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll five times.
Previous head coaching stops for Kiffin include Tennessee (2009), Southern Cal (2010-13), and Florida Atlantic (2017-19). He also served as the head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders from 2007-08.
In six seasons in Oxford, Kiffin led the Rebels to unprecedented heights posting a 55-19 mark, leading teams to six consecutive bowl games (including three wins and two New Year’s Six appearances), four 10-win seasons (including the first ever 11-win season in 2023, the first two 10-win regular seasons in program history in 2021 and 2023, and the first 11-win regular-season in program history in 2025), and several of the most statistically significant campaigns in Ole Miss football history.
Join the Community:
