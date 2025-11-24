Paul Finebaum Officially Predicts Lane Kiffin's Next Move Amid LSU Football's Pursuit
The LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the administration in Baton Rouge circling the Rebels' decision-maker as the primary target.
As the race for Kiffin continues, it's the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators that have emerged as the contenders for his services.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1. 6-1 SEC) is firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing Oxford for a new gig.
The Rebels shot-caller has now locked in a decision timeline with the trio of SEC schools awaiting his choice with record-setting deals set to be on the table.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has locked in his official prediction on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as a decision nears.
Paul Finebaum's Official Prediction:
“I think it will end sometime next Saturday with him probably leaving, and I say probably because that would mean I would be trusting a bunch of sources that I don’t even know who they are,” Finebaum said. “I had 10 people, as you guys did, tell me it’s LSU right now. The week before, it seemed like Florida.
“So, I mean, I’m out of guesses. And, I know that sounds silly for me to be this indecisive, but I’m going to lean into my inner Lane Kiffin and have no earthly idea what he’s doing.”
“I don’t think it’s going to affect them that much, because by now, I think they’re used to Lane Kiffin and maybe getting it out of the way last week, and by Friday, it will have calmed down a little bit,” Finebaum added.
“But I mean, it’s mostly a media generated story, except that there’s a ring master (and it) is Lane Kiffin and Jimmy Sexton, and at any point, at any time, they could have put an end to it.
“And that is why I think most people are leaning into ‘Oh, he has to be leaving,’ even though all three of us know Lane Kiffin. …
"Let me stop myself right there and say this: If he ends up staying at Ole Miss, I think he has done that program a disservice by humiliating them in the process.”
