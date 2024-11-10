Paul Finebaum Rips LSU Football: 'One of the Most Embarrassing Performances'
On a night where all eyes were on Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, it quickly became one for the program to put in the rearview mirror after an embarrassing 42-13 loss in Death Valley.
Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe worked his magic on Saturday night behind another legendary performance against the Bayou Bengals.
LSU's defense had no answer for the dual-threat quarterback with Milroe ending the night with 185 rushing yards paired with over 100 yards through the air. It was a masterclass showing from the Tide's leader when the program needed him most.
"If you are watching the game, you're like, what did these guys do for two weeks? We have a scheme to stop the quarterback. We did not get that done," Kelly said on Saturday. "So, I take responsibility for it. [Defensive coordinator Blake] Baker is not going to hide from the responsibility, but we also have to put our players in position to take advantage of what they are capable of doing.
"We own it together and we have got to get it fixed. Now, we go into these last three games with the need to win all three and play better football in the month of November."
Now, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum has chimed in on Saturday night's showing after calling it one of the "more embarrassing performances" he has seen from a contender in years.
Finebaum's Thoughts:
“Truly one of the more embarrassing performances I have seen from a major contender in a long time,” Finebaum said. “They had everything — how many times did we hear that Brian Kelly hasn’t lost at night in Tiger Stadium? Well, that happened last night.
“They were only down 42-6. I’m sure they had a chance to come back, and they did with 11 seconds to go to make the score, well, it wasn’t really respectable. But it was all about Jalen Milroe. Nobody’s burying him. He is alive and kicking, and so is Alabama’s chances of getting to the playoffs.”
Ahead of the battle in Baton Rouge, Finebaum dubbed the contest the "biggest game in college football" with all eyes on the Tigers and the Tide.
“This is the biggest game of the year in college football, not because these are the two best teams, but this is the first Playoff eliminator,” the SEC Network host said. “The loser has almost no path back. The winner has a chance to figure it out."
"It’s a battle of quarterbacks and I happen to like Jalen Milroe," Finebaum added. "He’s a dual-threat. Nussmeier is an outstanding passer … but I like LSU to go down at home.”
Finebaum's prediction came true after a disappointing 42-13 loss on Saturday night by Kelly and the Tigers.
Now, it's back to the drawing board where LSU will prepare for a Week 12 SEC road contest against the Florida Gators next Saturday.
