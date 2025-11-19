Potential LSU Football Coaching Candidate Silences Rumors on Tigers Job Opening
The LSU Tigers coaching search is in full swing with the administration in Baton Rouge beginning to intensify in its pursuit for a new decision-maker.
The program has circled Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board, but there remain other names to keep tabs on with the search committee keeping options on the table.
A decision-maker to monitor is Missouri Tigers' Eli Drinkwitz as his name is thrown out in multiple searches - including the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
But Drinkwitz has remained mum on the subject this fall where he dove into his thoughts on being mentioned in searches this month.
"I'm not going to comment on message board chatter, tweets, sources. You know, I've maintained with you and our team that my complete focus is on the task at hand," Drinkwitz said. "You know, last week, people were tired of me because I couldn't win the big game. People had me meeting with my team and telling them that I was going to another school, none of which were true.
"Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me. The alignment that we have with our president, President Choi, his support for our program, his support and what we're trying to build. Todd Graves, the head of the Board of Curators has been tremendous since he started on the board, and is always looking for ways to improve our athletic department.
"Since I've been here, I've signed multiple extensions back to sign one this past summer, so all the speculation is really a tribute to them, and it's a tribute to our team success and their commitment to our team. And that's where my focus is going to remain, on our team and our current situation. And I'm not going to get into all that stuff, because, again, it's just a distraction."
Multiple outlets believe that Drinkwitz deserves to be a candidate for the LSU Tigers job - including Sports Illustrated.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
Drinkwitz commented on the coaching carousel during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference where he once again shut things down.
The SEC Teleconference Statement:
“Yeah, I’m not gonna make any comments about jobs,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “I’m talking about the Oklahoma game. See my press conference from yesterday about my statement regarding that position. But I appreciate the question.”
Now, as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit, all eyes remain on Kiffin with Drinkwitz sitting as a candidate as well.
