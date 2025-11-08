Potential LSU Football Head Coach Candidate Silences Rumors, Denies Interest
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge following the program parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
It's been a chaotic stretch in the Bayou State with Kelly out as the shot-caller along with athletics director Scott Woodward being relieved of his duties just days later.
Now, it's full steam ahead on the program's coaching search with newly appointed athletics director Verge Ausberry leading the charge after piecing together his committee.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Interim Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the committee after being elected on Tuesday.
As the search begins, potential candidates are flying in left and right as the program works through the vetting process.
BetOnline has updated the odds on LSU's next head coach with a myriad of targets on the board.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds:
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
But there is one name that could emerge as a dark horse candidate that isn't listed on the books: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
But the USC shot-caller quickly silenced rumors this week after reiterating his desire to remain with the Trojans.
"I've been underwater for the last five days," Riley said Friday after USC's home win over Northwestern. "You guys know what I sacrificed to come here. I'm where I need to be."
It's a coaching carousel that consists of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, in search of new decision-makers.
Now, as the LSU Tigers continue navigating their search, Riley can be crossed off as a potential candidate where he joins Georgia Tech's Brent Key and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham as decision-makers going public with their desire to remain at their current schools.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.