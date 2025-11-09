Potential LSU Football Head Coach Candidates Silence Rumors, Deny Interest in Job
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with the program pressing the reset button after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
It's been a chaotic two-week stretch in the Bayou State with Kelly out as the shot-caller along with athletics director Scott Woodward being relieved of his duties just days later.
But with a new university president in place, athletics director elevated to a full-time role, and the coaching search committee finalized, all focus is on finding a new decision-maker of LSU Football.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Interim Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the committee after being elected this week.
But a trio of potential candidates have seemingly slammed the door shut on any interest in the LSU Tigers job after coming out with statements this week.
The Potential Candidates to Watch:
No. 1: Brent Key [Georgia Tech]
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has emerged as a name to know during this year's coaching carousel with Vegas believing he'll be a serious candidate for multiple jobs.
Will LSU be involved? Kalshi believes so, though he appears to be a long-shot with Key recently shutting down the rumor mill.
“It’s flattering, but not for me, it’s for this program,” Key said of his name being mentioned for some of the current openings.
“Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone to building this program to get to the point that it is right now so that in turn we can continue three years from now, five years now, 10 years from now, continue to elevate this place, to be in that conversation. Not to be in there for two or three weeks, but to be a consistent team.
“Not when you lose one game people say, ‘Oh, the storybook’s over.’ Nah, it’s just beginning. I could go on and on, say, ‘Yes, no, maybe,’ all that crap. Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”
No. 2: Kenny Dillingham [Arizona State]
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham will be a name to know on this year's coaching carousel with programs set to roll out the red carpet for the rising star, but it appears he'll stay put with the Sun Devils.
“I mean, this is – like I said, I’ve said this from the beginning. My next-door neighbor is my sister. My parents live three doors down. You know, my wife’s parents like five doors down," Dillingham said.
“My wife is as competitive a person as you’ll ever see. She’s a person who wants to, you know, win national championships. She’s a person who wants to win. Like, she’s competitive and she loves ball. I mean, we flew and just watched late last night and just watched Bo Nix play in Denver, and then flew back so I could get back on the road recruiting.
"And she’s a person who is super competitive, and she wants to be able to compete and win national championships, win conference championships – just be in a position to win,” Dillingham added. “So, having the family support here, it’s a really cool thing.
“I mean, to be honest, I don’t worry about it at all,” Dillingham said of how he handles his name coming up in coaching searches. “I know the things that I want. I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things – personally, professionally."
No. 3: Lincoln Riley [USC]
There is one name that could emerge as a dark horse candidate that isn't listed on the sportsbooks: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
But the USC shot-caller quickly silenced rumors this week after reiterating his desire to remain with the Trojans.
"I've been underwater for the last five days," Riley said Friday after USC's home win over Northwestern. "You guys know what I sacrificed to come here. I'm where I need to be."
It's a coaching carousel that consists of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, in search of new decision-makers.
For the LSU program, all attention is on a monumental hire as the Tigers look to get back on track following an abysmal 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
