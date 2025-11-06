Potential LSU Football Head Coaching Candidate Slams Door Shut On Rumors
The LSU Tigers have social media swirling this week surrounding the program's coaching search following the decision to part ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kelly was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge amid the Bayou Bengals' 5-3 start to the 2025 season - including a humiliating 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Week 9.
Since Kelly's departure, the rumor mill has been swirling surrounding potential candidates for the gig in Baton Rouge as the LSU coaching search committee navigates the vetting process.
On Thursday, one potential candidate slammed the door shut on the rumor mill - expressing his desire to remain with his current program.
The Potential Candidate: Brent Key [Georgia Tech]
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has emerged as a name to know during this year's coaching carousel with Vegas believing he'll be a serious candidate for multiple jobs. Will LSU be involved? Kalshi believes so, though he appears to be a long-shot.
"We all sign up for this. We all know what we're getting into. And when things like that happen, I feel for the people that," Key said of the coaching carousel. "Like I said, I say, know that people don't really know in the program or in the organization, that's the people that become disrupted.
"You know, that's whose families become, you know, sit on a fence then. But as coaches, we sign up for this, we know what we're getting into."
Key Silences Rumors:
“It’s flattering, but not for me, it’s for this program,” Key said of his name being mentioned for some of the current openings.
“Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of the time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone to building this program to get to the point that it is right now so that in turn we can continue three years from now, five years now, 10 years from now, continue to elevate this place, to be in that conversation. Not to be in there for two or three weeks, but to be a consistent team.
“Not when you lose one game people say, ‘Oh, the storybook’s over.’ Nah, it’s just beginning. I could go on and on, say, ‘Yes, no, maybe,’ all that crap. Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”
Key has slammed the door shut on potentially departing the Peach State for another gig as he remains locked in on building something special at Georgia Tech.
