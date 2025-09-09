LSU Country

Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's 2025 SEC Schedule Beginning With Florida

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will square off against the Gators in Week 3, SEC slate predicted by ESPN's FPI.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday night for a matchup against the Florida Gators in Week 3.

For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program will enter the clash with a 2-0 record after back-to-back victories to open the season.

But Kelly and Co. will look to further develop come Southeastern Conference play in order to carry the momentum into the thick of the schedule in 2025, according to LSU's decision-maker.

"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said on Saturday. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.

"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."

LSU Tigers Football: Garrett Nussmeie
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

A look into the game information, early betting lines and predicting the outcome of LSU's schedule.

The Game Information: Week 3 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1

LSU Tigers Football: Trey'Dez Green.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: -9.5 (-110)
  • Florida: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • LSU: -298
  • Florida: +240

Total

  • Over 50.5 (-110)
  • Under 50.5 (-110)
LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:

Florida (Sept. 13) - 61.6 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 98.8 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 26.8 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 58.5 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 49.1 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 55.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.6 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 54.0 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.7 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 45.2 percent chance to win

Brian Kelly's Take: Grow After Sluggish Week 2 Win

"We didn't coach well enough and we didn't play well enough tonight, and that's not our standard," Kelly said after the win. "And so they're disappointed in that they didn't live up to that standard. They want to, they want to do it. They just didn't do it tonight."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival

No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida

The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football