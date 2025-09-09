Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's 2025 SEC Schedule Beginning With Florida
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday night for a matchup against the Florida Gators in Week 3.
For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program will enter the clash with a 2-0 record after back-to-back victories to open the season.
But Kelly and Co. will look to further develop come Southeastern Conference play in order to carry the momentum into the thick of the schedule in 2025, according to LSU's decision-maker.
"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said on Saturday. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.
"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."
A look into the game information, early betting lines and predicting the outcome of LSU's schedule.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -9.5 (-110)
- Florida: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -298
- Florida: +240
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
Florida (Sept. 13) - 61.6 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 98.8 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 26.8 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 58.5 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 49.1 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 55.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.6 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 54.0 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.7 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 45.2 percent chance to win
Brian Kelly's Take: Grow After Sluggish Week 2 Win
"We didn't coach well enough and we didn't play well enough tonight, and that's not our standard," Kelly said after the win. "And so they're disappointed in that they didn't live up to that standard. They want to, they want to do it. They just didn't do it tonight."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.