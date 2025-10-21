Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Schedule With Texas A&M, Oklahoma Left
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the program suffering its second SEC loss of the season after falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday.
The Bayou Bengals fell to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference play with the program's College Football Playoff hopes dwindling with five games left on the docket in 2025.
"We're disappointed with the loss. Don't get me wrong, we want to do better for our fan base," Kelly said on Monday. "We get that. But having said that, there are a lot of things that we can take away from the game that we need to build on.
"That's where we are right now — that we have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game."
LSU will take on No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday in Tiger Stadium in what will begin a daunting string of games to close out the season.
Kelly and Co. have five games remaining on the docket with three Top-15 opponents left - including a pair of Top-5 teams in the Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.
How could the final five games shake out for the Bayou Bengals?
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 48.1 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 21.7 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 69.3 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 97.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 37.8 percent chance to win
According to the ESPN FPI, LSU has a less than 50 percent chance against the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners to close out the 2025 season.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Death Valley with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 clash in Baton Rouge.
