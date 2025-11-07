Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa for a Week 11 SEC showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After navigating a chaotic two-week stretch in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium under new leadership with interim coach Frank Wilson at the helm.
"We will go into the game and we'll compete," Wilson said. "After the first series, we'll make an adjustment. After the first half, we'll make an adjustment. At halftime, we'll continue to make adjustments. Then the third quarter and on through the fourth quarter, until there's no more zeros on the clock.
"We're prepared to compete, make adjustments, and continue to work with a workman's-like mentality to the best of our ability. So that's our game plan. That's our mindset with a hard hat and a lunch pail, going to do work."
Now, the final predictions are rolling in for Saturday night's SEC matchup as another chapter of the iconic rivalry is set to unfold.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 11 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +9.5 (-102)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +295
- Alabama: -370
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Crimson Tide, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 71 percent chance of winning - leaving the LSU Tigers with a 21 percent chance.
The SP+ computer model predicts a final score of 30-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The LSU Tigers On SI Prediction:
LSU enters this one with a newfound energy under interim coach Frank Wilson following the firing of Brian Kelly with the morale being high inside the locker room.
But a rejuvenated Tigers squad cannot overcome the miscues on offense that have happened in 2025 while the offensive line has struggled this fall.
In short, Will Campbell isn't coming out of the tunnel for the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night to lead the Tigers in the trenches.
Yes, LSU will look to find consistency in the run-game with different looks from a schematic standpoint - along with playcalling under Alex Atkins - but there are too many negative trends that LSU would have to overcome in order to slow down the Crimson Tide.
No. 4 Alabama enters Saturday's SEC matchup as one of the hottest teams in America with quarterback Ty Simpson firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
The LSU Tigers will have a different energy-level this weekend, but with the Crimson Tide cruising as of late, Kalen DeBoer and Co. will be in position to handle business in this one.
The Score Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 20
