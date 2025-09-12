Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 3 SEC Matchup
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 3 with Billy Napier and Co. heading to Tiger Stadium for a primetime matchup in Baton Rouge.
After a Week 2 loss to South Florida, the Gators will enter Saturday night's clash in search of a statement win, but on the other side, Brian Kelly and Co. will be looking to spoil Florida's season early.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is eyeing Week 3 as an opportunity for the Tigers' defense to put it all together while slowing down one of the top quarterbacks in America with DJ Lagway at the helm.
"His game, I mean, in my opinion, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He can sling it all over the place, and he's 250 pounds. We know that once we get to him, we're gonna have to do a good job of getting him down to the ground," Weeks said.
"But then their offense, they love the eye candy. They motion 90% of plays, so that's when you really just have to trust your keys and trust communication within the defense."
Now, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals looking to remain unbeaten on the year with Kelly and Co. less than 24 hours away from game day.
A look into the game information for Week 3, latest betting lines, SP+ expert picks and the LSU Tigers On SI score prediction.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -7.5 (-110)
- Florida: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -278
- Florida: +225
- Over 46.5 (-115)
- Under 46.5 (-105)
Total
- Over 48.5 (-108)
- Under 48.5 (-112)
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: LSU Gets It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model, Kelly and Co. are expected to win by a 2.8-point margin in a close showdown in Death Valley.
The SP+ model gives the Bayou Bengals a 57 percent chance of walking out of Tiger Stadium with a victory under their belts with a final score prediction of 28-25 on Saturday night.
The LSU Tigers On SI Pick: Tigers Handle Business in The Boot
The LSU Tigers enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2019 season with the program looking to carry its momentum into an SEC clash against the Gators.
On paper, LSU is the better team with weapons on both sides of the ball that can suffocate the Gators in Death Valley.
Garrett Nussmeier will look to bounce back at the helm of the offense after a lackluster Week 2 performance over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with all eyes on his outside weapons.
"I think just clicking on all cylinders, I think is our biggest goal. Which is just lining up correctly, running the right stuff, me being better with my feet and my eyes," Nussmeier said.
"Just all of us being on the same page and being who we can be. I don't think that we have shown what we can be yet, and so I think that's frustrating, but also encouraging. It's only week three."
Look for Nussmeier to connect with his outside weapons of Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas to lift the passing attack while Caden Durham handles business on the ground to provide a balanced approach.
On the other side of the ball, it's been about "wreaking havoc" on defense led by Harold Perkins, Whit Weeks and Co. forcing sacks and tackles for loss across two weeks.
The earlier winner on defense is Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane while holding down the defensive backfield where he'll once again need to make an impact against a talented passing attack.
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway presents a unique challenge for the LSU defense with his strong 247-pound frame keeping plays alive, but with coordinator Blake Baker at the helm, the Tigers have an opportunity to once again wreak havoc in Death Valley.
Final Score Prediction: LSU 24, Florida 17
