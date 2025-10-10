Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Matchup
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in a critical Week 7 showdown.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action after navigating an open date last week following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5.
"We're gonna play to the assets that we have on offense and on defense. I'm not gonna go into the game, this is a low scoring game, keep the points down, kick field goals," Kelly said this week.
"I think we go in there with the expectation is that we're going to continue to progress offensively and be much more consistent for four quarters.
"We need to start faster. We have not started at a level that is a standard of what really good offenses play at. We need a much more explosive start, three and out is not that. But let's see how this team goes for four quarters. We've outscored our opponents largely in the second half, we need to be better in the first half."
Now, with game day inching closer, the final predictions are in with the LSU Tigers looking to make a statement against the Gamecocks in Death Valley.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -8.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -330
- South Carolina: +265
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 7 matchup as 8.5-point favorites with an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement against an SEC foe.
The SP+ Expert Computer Model Pick: LSU Rolls to a Win
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers enter the matchup as 12.1-point favorites heading into Week 7.
The SP+ gives the LSU Tigers an edge at home with a final score prediction of 29-16 with a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday night.
The LSU Tigers On SI Pick: LSU Gets It Done at Home
The Tigers enter this one with fresh legs coming off of the open date where LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had the chance to hit the recovery table and rest an abdominal injury he's dealt with all season.
The status of LSU leading wide receiver Aaron Anderson remains up in the air where he will likely be listed as a game-time decision on Friday night's availability report, but the expectation is that the LSU passing attack gets in a groove on Saturday night.
The concern on offense will come in the trenches with the Tigers' offensive line remaining a concern heading into this one with South Carolina defensive lineman Dylan Stewart set to wreak havoc in Death Valley.
The bottom line is that LSU's defense is far too strong for a Gamecocks offense that ranks near the bottom in virtually every statistical category in the Southeastern Conference.
With an offense that has pressed the reset button paired with an elite defense in Baton Rouge, the stage is set for the LSU Tigers to handle business and get back in the win column.
The Score Prediction: LSU 27, South Carolina 13
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.