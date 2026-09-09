Recruiting Update on the Race For Easton Royal Shows Good News For LSU After Visit

The LSU Tigers are in full swing for the 2026 season, and fresh off the biggest performance in college football in week one, a thrashing of the Clemson Tigers, the program is still working on and off the field to get better.

One of those places that head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are working overtime on, includes the recruiting trail, where the program exploded in popularity after hosting a multitude of recruiting targets who got to see the primetime victory in person.

Perhaps no name is a bigger focus, though, than receiver Easton Royal, who was on campus for the season opener and had the Tigers take a big step in his recruitment process, according to On3's Sam Spiegelman.

Who is Easton Royal?

Easton Royal poses during his visit to LSU in May 2026 | @easton_3k - X

Royal is one of the top prospects in the country, ranked as the No. 1 overall receiver in the 2027 cycle, the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, and more importantly for the Tigers, he is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Louisiana.

At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, he's a Louisiana High School track record holder and is able to break off any reception for a touchdown, while possessing elite body control to win tough, contested catches.

He's widely viewed as the most "college-ready" prospect who can burst onto the scene immediately as a freshman.

The Race is Tightening and the Tigers look Solid

Easton Royal | Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

Royal was on campus when the Tigers hosted Clemson, entering a critical fall visit period that will determine if the Louisiana native flips his commitment to stay home and play for Kiffin and the Tigers, or if he will stay loyal to the Texas Longhorns, where he has been committed since November of last year.

Sources within the program are confident in their push for Royal, and after the weekend visit, which included getting to see the offense put up over 50 points on national TV, it only aided the recruitment process that much more.

It's coming down to a two-horse race between the Longhorns and the Tigers, with his visits to those campuses this fall becoming the difference in his decision. He will be in Austin this upcoming weekend for their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he will be in Baton Rouge later in the year when the Tigers host the Longhorns, setting up a critical game on the field and off.

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