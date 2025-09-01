SEC Football Power Rankings: LSU Football Continues Trending After Week 1 Victory
The LSU Tigers are 1-0 for the first time since 2019 with the program snapping a five-game losing skid in Week 1 matchups on Saturday night.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals took down No. 4 Clemson in a thrilling 17-10 win behind a balanced attack on both sides of the ball for the program.
LSU has been in search of complementary football since Kelly's arrival in Baton Rouge, and after signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the new weapons were on full display.
Kelly hopped on The Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday to dissect the offseason approach in adding talent on defense.
“We needed to get Blake the weapons he needs to be the coordinator that he is. We think he’s the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “But, if you don’t have the weapons — I know this in my time as a coach, I’m a much better coach with better players — and we needed to get him a roster that allowed him to do the things that he’s really good at.
“So the roster is different, Paul. You’ve seen the remake, in particular, on the defensive side of the ball. Blake likes to call them the ‘Old Bayou Bandits.’ They have their own T shirts. He’s created a great mindset and demeanor about our guys. But it starts with us making sure that he had the players and he’s got a better roster to work with.”
Now, the Bayou Bengals are set to enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record while continuing to climb the SEC Power Rankings.
A look into the game information for Week 2 in Tiger Stadium and the College Football HQ On SI SEC Rankings following Week 1.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
The SEC Power Rankings: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: LSU Tigers
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Texas Longhorns
No. 4: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 5: Auburn Tigers
No. 6: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 7: Florida Gators
No. 8: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers continue cruising up the SEC Power Rankings after defeating No. 4 Clemson in Week 1 at Memorial Stadium.
The remainder of the field [11-16]:
No. 11: Missouri Tigers
No. 12: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 13: Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 14: Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15: Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 16: Kentucky Wildcats
Brian Kelly's Thoughts From Week 1 at Clemson:
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.