SEC Head Coach Provides Honest Assessment of LSU Football's Transfer Quarterback
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in a commitment from Mississippi State transfer quarterback Michael Van Buren in December after signing with the program.
Across Van Buren's 10 appearances as a true freshman in 2024, he completed 140-of-256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
He was named SEC Freshman of the Week against Georgia when he completed 20-of-37 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
The Georgia contest began a three-game stretch for Van Buren where he threw for eight touchdowns.
He followed the Georgia game with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns against Texas A&M and then threw for a career-best 309 yards and two scores against Arkansas.
Van Buren closed his rookie season at Mississippi State with 280 passing yards and two TDs (1 rushing, 1 passing) against Ole Miss.
The Maryland native was a four-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, choosing Mississippi State over Oregon.
He helped St. Frances Academy to back-to-back national Top 10 finishes in 2021 and 2022.
Now, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby has provided an honest assessment of Van Buren during an appearance at SEC Media Days.
“Mike is a talented young man,” Lebby said at SEC Media Days. “A talented young man that has the ability to be a good player as he continues to grow with the position.”
Van Buren will compete for backup duties with LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier set to lead the Bayou Bengals in 2025.
