SEC Rival Preparing Lucrative Contract for LSU Football Head Coaching Target

The Tigers remain in pursuit of a shot-caller this cycle, 'Plan B' in trouble as an SEC rival prepares extension.

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze speak before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
The LSU Tigers remain in search of a new head coach this month with the administration in Baton Rouge identifying the program's top target.

Athletics director Verge Ausberry has pieced together his search committee with the group spearheading the push to find the next shot-caller of the program in the Bayou State:

  • Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
  • John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
  • Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
  • E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
  • Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director

LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected this month.

It's clear Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the top target for the LSU Tigers with the program battling Florida as the SEC schools look to lure the Rebels shot-caller out of Oxford.

But there are other options - or "Plan B" names to keep tabs on - in the coaching search for LSU.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is a name that has emerged as a hot commodity on the coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions reportedly intrigued.

"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.

"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."

But Drinkwitz could soon be off the board with the Missouri Tigers preparing a lucrative contract extension for the sought-after head coach.

"Source: The UM System Board of Curators approved a six-year contract extension for #Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz today. The deal has not yet been signed, but there is optimism that it will be soon. Key step taken, but not across the finish line until the ink is dry," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed.

Now, as the LSU Tigers go "all-in" on Lane Kiffin, it remains imperative the program locks him down with "Plan B" set to come off of the market with a new deal in the works.

