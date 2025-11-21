SEC Rival Set To Meet With LSU Football's Top Head Coach Target As Rumors Swirl
The LSU Tigers coaching search remains the talk of the town with the administration in Baton Rouge targeting Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin as the top candidate on the board.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from flirting with other programs looking for decision-makers.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of Oxford with the program in the Bayou State gaining momentum.
Despite the outside chatter, Kiffin remains mum on the subject that has the college football world awaiting a decision.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said this week. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
But multiple college football analysts believe a decision from Kiffin could come sooner rather than later as the clock ticks.
“I’ve gotten the feeling that Ole Miss, at the end of this week, may start running out of a little bit of patience, being like, ‘Hey, what else can we do here? You know what I mean, what else? What else can we possibly do?'” ESPN's Pete Thamel said this week. “As with Lane Kiffin always, it’s not going to be boring.
“There’s going to be theater. There’s going to be drama. … This is the week where we should get some clues into what Lane’s intentions are.”
Now, there's a meeting set for Friday [Nov. 21] between Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, multiple sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported the news.
Kiffin, LSU's top target, will meet with the Ole Miss administration in a conversation that will almost certainly involve discussions surrounding his future in Oxford.
The LSU Tigers have turned up the heat on Kiffin, but with the Rebels looking to find clarity on the future on their head coach, Friday's meeting now holds significant weight.
