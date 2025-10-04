Social Media Reacts As New Details Emerge Surrounding LSU Football's Kyren Lacy
In an interview with HTV 10, an attorney representing former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy revealed new information surrounding charges surrounding the former member of the Bayou Bengals.
Lacy was initially accused of negligent homicide in January 2025 after Louisiana State Police said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed," which ultimately resulted in a head-on collision and the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.
"Lacy is wanted on charges of negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run following a December 17, 2024 traffic crash that killed a former Marine and injured two others," according to the initial report.
In February, less than two months after the December 2024 incident, Lacy’s attorney Matthew Ory revealed a statement denying Lacy caused or contributed to the crash.
Fast forward to this week and Ory hopped on an interview with HTV’s Martin Folse this week where he revealed evidence backing his claim.
According to the initial report revealed last December, Lacy passed four cars, as police previously said, but new data revealed shows he was more than 90 yards behind the crime scene.
At the time of impact, he was more than 70 yards behind the crash.
“That’s the beauty of the investigative report that I now have my hands on,” Ory told Folse. “We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars.
“However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key [words] – behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”
Lacy tragically passed away prior to his hearing after taking his own life in April.
“He was back in his proper lane, according to their data,” Ory said. “This isn’t my expert. This is the investigation of the Lafourche Parish district attorney’s office. So I’m here simply comparing and contrasting the district attorney’s office with state police in this matter, their investigations.”
Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, according to multiple reports. He committed suicide on April 12 of this year, one day before a grand jury hearing in his case.
The Social Media Reactions:
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.