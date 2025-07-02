Star LSU Football Linebacker Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team
BATON ROUGE – LSU junior linebacker Whit Weeks has been named second-team preseason All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Weeks enters his third season as a starter for the Tigers in 2025 and has tallied 174 career tackles to go along with 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his 24-game career.
In 2024, Weeks earned first-team All-SEC honors after finishing No. 2 in the league and No. 9 nationally in total tackles with 125. His 125 tackles rank as the eighth-highest single-season total in LSU history.
Weeks twice earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors as a sophomore, the first coming following a career-best 18 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in LSU’s overtime win over Ole Miss.
His other SEC Player of the Week honor came following his performance in the win over Oklahoma when he registered 17 tackles and added a sack for a 6-yard loss in the 37-17 victory over the Sooners.
Weeks had six games with double-digit tackles in 2024, which included 17 against Alabama, 11 in wins over South Carolina and South Alabama along with 10 in the victory over Arkansas.
In 24 career games, Weeks had started 14 times.
Weeks and the Tigers open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 when LSU travels to face Clemson in what will be a matchup of preseason Top 10 teams.
It will mark LSU’s first trip to Clemson and the first meeting between the teams since the Tigers’ 42-25 victory in the CFP National Championship Game in January of 2020.
