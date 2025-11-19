Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction on Lane Kiffin's Next Move As LSU, Florida Pursue
The LSU Tigers are navigating a national coaching search this fall following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge in late October.
Across nearly four seasons in the Bayou State, Kelly compiled a 34-14 record with the Tigers where the administration ultimately parted ways the program's decision-maker.
Now, athletics director Verge Ausberry is spearheading a coaching search in Baton Rouge with multiple coveted candidates on the list.
The No. 1 target for the LSU Tigers? Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin is the top candidate on the board for the LSU administration with the program set to battle the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators for his services.
Will Kiffin stay put in Oxford? Will he depart for LSU or Florida? ESPN's Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the subject during a segment on "First Take" on Wednesday.
Stephen A. Smith's Prediction:
“Y’all leave Lane Kiffin alone! We're not going to do this! We not going to do this to this man. Listen, I’m going to bring it home: He’s in Oxford, Mississippi. OK? Let’s get this out of the way. Now listen ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to say it, y’all can’t say it. Don’t you dare say it, Paul. Don’t you dare say it, Doggie. Leave it to me. I’ll say it!
"The brothers ain’t trying to come to Oxford, Mississippi for the most part, compared to Gainesville or Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Lets just call it what it is. You look at the job Lane Kiffin has done at Ole Miss, it’s phenomenal.
"The man has won 74% of his games over the last six years. Ole Miss is in the picture. They can win a national championship. Lane Kiffin, his personality, his cache, it ain’t Nick Saban, he got to worry about. He’s got the potential to be another Nick Saban, but it’s not going to happen at Ole Miss. Not for years down the road to come. No, no, no, no, no. But Gainesville? At the University of Florida? Baton Rouge? Death Valley? LSU? That’s a different animal…
"From a recruiting standpoint, in terms of longevity, establishing the stayed level of success for many, many years to come, when you’re going up against Alabama, when you’re going up against Georgia, when you’re going up against teams like that. Ole Miss? I don’t have that kind of faith that a sustained level of excellence is incomparable to what those two programs have done under Kirby Smart and Nick Saban.
"I don’t have that type of confidence. But that man, Lane Kiffin at LSU, that man, Lane Kiffin at Florida, oh that’s a different beast right there. Lane Kiffin knows what he’s talking about. The man has done his job, go out there, try and win a national championship, and then get your ass to Baton Rouge or get your ass to Gainesville, Florida.
"Stop playing games. He ain’t staying at Ole Miss. Get over it. Be happy you had him all of these years and be prepared to wave bye bye. That man will be gone to either Gainesville or Death Valley come January. You can book it because he ain’t stupid. He knows, everybody knows.”
