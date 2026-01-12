Tennessee Eyeing Sam Leavitt Despite LSU Football Commitment, Planning Massive Offer

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers aren't giving up on Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt despite a verbal commitment to the LSU Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt reportedly has agreed to a deal with Lane Kiffin and Co. following a rigorous recruitment process, but it hasn't stopped the Volunteers from fighting until the buzzer until a contract is signed.

"Tennessee and Sam Leavitt’s camp have been in regular contact throughout Monday, and the Volunteers were never told he was going to LSU," On3 Sports wrote via X.

It's no secret there is mutual interest between both parties following Leavitt's multi-day stay to Knoxville last weekend - even extending it an extra day after a successful trip to campus.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. battling the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers despite a current verbal commitment to the program.

Re: Leavitt's LSU Contract



Leavitt has evaluated all options across his process - checking in with the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and the Kentucky Wildcats across a 10-day stretch.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder took his first official visit to Lexington once the window opened on Jan. 2 where new head coach Will Stein and the Kentucky program hosted Leavitt; picking up steam for his services, but Kiffin and Co. remained in direct contact with the elite Big 12 quarterback.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay where the LSU Tigers got a crack at him - remaining in town from Monday afternoon to Wednesday - with the program making an impression.

With Kentucky and LSU in the rearview mirror, Leavitt took a trip to Tennessee with Miami to follow, but Kiffin made sure to work his magic after flying up to Knoxville following his visit with the Volunteers to get one last in-person visit prior to his trip with the Hurricanes.

After checking in with the four programs, Leavitt then reportedly made his move - committing to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after the program opened up its checkbook in order to reel in the No. 1 player in the Transfer Portal market in a seismic move for the program.

Now, less than two hours following the initial report surrounding his commitment to the program, Leavitt remains in contact with the Tennessee Volunteers as LSU looks to officially sign the top-ranked quarterback and fend off the SEC foe at the buzzer.

