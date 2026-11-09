Texas Has a Defensive Strength That Could Become a Nightmare for LSU

LSU showed against Alabama that it can move the football against some of the best defenses in the country. The Tigers finished with 457 yards of total offense, but it didn't translate into points and ultimately led to a loss. That could become an even bigger problem when Texas comes to Baton Rouge.

Will Muschamp and the Longhorns have built their defensive identity around making life difficult for opposing offenses, particularly when it comes to getting off the field on third down. For an LSU offense that struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Alabama, Texas presents another difficult challenge.

The Tigers cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes if they want to get back on track against one of the nation’s better defensive units.

Texas Has Made Getting Off the Field a Strength

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a tackle against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine games, Texas has allowed just 31.4% of opponents' third-down attempts to be converted. That number shows how difficult it has been for opposing offenses to sustain drives against the Longhorns.

Texas has also limited opposing offenses to 280.1 yards per game and 17.4 points per game this season. Those numbers reflect a defense that has consistently made it difficult for teams to put together productive possessions.

The third-down numbers are particularly important heading into the matchup with LSU.

The Tigers have shown they can move the football, but sustaining drives against Texas will require a different level of execution. Getting into third-and-long situations could put LSU in trouble, especially against a defense that has been successful at forcing opponents off the field.

If Texas can consistently win those situations, it could limit the number of opportunities LSU has to put points on the board.

LSU's Alabama Loss Showed Why This Matters

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Carmelo O'Neal (28) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern for LSU heading into this matchup is that the Tigers have already shown what can happen when offensive production doesn't translate into points.

Against Alabama, LSU finished with 457 yards of total offense, outgaining the Crimson Tide by 172 yards. The Tigers also finished with 27 first downs compared to Alabama's 13.

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Despite those advantages, LSU walked away with a 31-13 loss.

The Tigers struggled in two particularly important areas: the red zone and fourth-down conversions. LSU went 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts and scored just 13 points across four red-zone trips.

That is exactly the type of issue that could become a problem against Texas.

The Longhorns do not necessarily have to completely shut down LSU's offense to make an impact. If they can force the Tigers into difficult third-down situations and prevent them from converting when it matters, they can make it difficult for LSU to turn yards into points.

The Tigers Cannot Afford Another Game of Wasted Opportunities

For LSU, the challenge against Texas is not necessarily finding ways to move the football. The Tigers have already shown they are capable of doing that against quality competition.

The challenge will be turning those opportunities into points.

Texas has allowed opponents to convert just 31.4% of their third-down attempts this season. While the Longhorns have allowed eight conversions on 16 opposing fourth-down attempts, their third-down efficiency has been the more consistent strength.

LSU will need to find ways to stay ahead of the chains, avoid putting itself in predictable passing situations and make the most of its opportunities once it gets into scoring position.

The Tigers also cannot afford to repeatedly come up short on fourth down. Against Alabama, those failed attempts became a major part of the story, and another performance like that could make it difficult to keep pace with Texas.

For a team looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss, this matchup presents an opportunity to show it can correct some of the issues that held it back last week.

LSU has the offensive production to compete, but that alone will not be enough. Against Texas, the Tigers will have to prove they can sustain drives, convert in critical situations and finish possessions.

If they cannot, Texas has the defensive strength to make sure LSU's yardage does not mean much on the scoreboard.

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