The 2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Where LSU Football's Prospects are Projected to Land
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night in Green Bay (Wisc.) with the LSU Tigers set to be well-represented across the three-day event.
From projected Top-10 selection in Will Campbell to under-the-radar prospect Josh Williams, LSU fans will have multiple reasons to tune into this year's draft.
Campbell is the lone Tiger projected to land in Round 1 of the 2025 NF Draft, but tight end Mason Taylor is emerging as a fast-rising prospect down the stretch.
"When I talk to teams, I really just pride myself on being an all around guy, all around player at tight end and doing whatever is asked of him," Taylor said. "Being a guy who's an every down player as a tight end, doing everything in the run game, the pass game so that's really what I try to sell myself on.
"Then also just being myself in those meetings, laughing, joking around with the guys, meeting new people and showing my character."
A look into how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft and where the LSU Tigers are slated to go.
How to Watch: Tuning Into the Event
Thursday, April 24 (Round 1) – 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network
Friday, April 25 (Rounds 2-3) – 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network
Saturday, April 26 (Rounds 4-7) – 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and NFL Network
OL Will Campbell: New England Patriots [No. 4 Overall]
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell remains one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft with most mocks having the New England Patriots selecting the Louisiana native with pick No. 4.
The highest-graded offensive tackle in the draft, Campbell has cruised up draft boards with the top analysts salivating over his potential.
Draft guru Todd McShay chimed in on Campbell's outlook in the draft, professional career and more last week.
“This offensive line group, more so than in most years, there’s question marks,” McShay said. “And whether it’s age and immaturity or a past incident or whatever it is, let’s just throw a blanket over it.
"There are a handful of guys that we’re talking about in the first-round range with these offensive tackles that it’s like, ‘Yeah, but—’ there’s a little concern. And, so, the cleanest of the guys, I would say absolutely is Campbell.
"Campbell’s one of the cleanest prospects in the entire draft. And then I would say (of Texas), whose tape wasn’t great either.”
TE Mason Taylor: Round 2 Selection
LSU tight end Mason Taylor is a projected Day 2 selection in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple mocks have him slated to land in Round 2 or early in Round 3.
Taylor, who departs the LSU program as one of the most decorated tight ends in school history, rewrote the record books during his time in Baton Rouge.
He left the program as the leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards and 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards and 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards and 2 TD
DE Bradyn Swinson: Day 2 Selection
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has been slotted as a Day 2 selection in multiple 2025 NFL Draft mocks.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has gone as high as No. 44 overall to the Dallas Cowboys in a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus.
OL Emery Jones: Day 2 Selection
Louisiana native Emery Jones elected to bypass his senior campaign in Baton Rouge and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
With questions surrounding his fit at the next level, it's a matter of if he will stick at the offensive tackle spot or get moved inside as a guard.
Regardless, the talented offensive lineman is slated to be selected on Day 2 with a Round 3 grade. Jones remains a player to keep tabs on.
Names to Monitor:
- Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier: Offensive Linemen
- Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
- Zy Alexander: Cornerback
