The 2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Where LSU Football's Prospects are Projected to Land

LSU TE Mason Taylor ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, per school, would’ve put him 2nd among TEs at combine. I’m told 2 scouts had him had at 4.59, which would have been best among TEs.



Taylor had 28 bench press reps, 2nd most TEs.



Viewed by multiple teams in top-3 of strong TE class.