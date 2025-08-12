LSU Country

The AP Top-25 Poll: Where Did LSU Football Land in the Preseason AP Top-25?

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers land in the Top-10 of the preseason AP Top-25, SEC once again well-represented.

In this story:

BATON ROUGE – LSU is ranked No. 9 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, the organization announced on Monday.

It’s the 22nd time in the history of the preseason AP Top 25 – dating back to 1950 that the Tigers enter the year ranked in the Top 10. LSU last earned a preseason Top 25 ranking in 2023 when the Tigers opened the year No. 5.

Dating back to 2001, LSU has been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 in all but one season (2022).

LSU’s season-opening opponent Clemson is ranked No. 4, creating the first Top 10 true road game matchup in week one for the Tigers in program history.

A Top 10-ranked LSU team has opened the season against another Top 10 opponent twice in program history – both of those coming at neutral sites (2011 No. 4 LSU vs. No. 3 Oregon (Arlington, Texas); 2023 No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State (Orlando, Fla.).

In addition to Clemson, LSU will face six teams in the preseason Top 25, a list that includes No. 8 Alabama, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Texas A&M and No. 21 Ole Miss. LSU welcomes South Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M to Tiger Stadium this year.

A total of 10 SEC teams are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 led by Texas at No. 1, followed by No. 5 Georgia, and No. 24 Tennessee.

LSU returns 14 players who started the Texas Bowl victory over Baylor to go along with the nation’s No. 1-ranked transfer portal class and a Top 10 freshman signing class for the 2025 season.

"We're going to have the opportunity to challenge people in multiple ways because of the different talents and abilities of some of the guys that we have. I think that's showing here in fall camp. That's always the biggest thing," Sloan said.

A look into the complete Associated Press Poll Top 25:

  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

